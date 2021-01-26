On The Charts: Eminem Returns to the Top Ten, 70's Hits Fill Rest of Chart

|Eminem Regains the Top Veteran Album
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (January 30, 2021). Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#7)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#33)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#41)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#47)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#65)
- Journey's Greatest Hits - Journey (#67)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#68)
- Back in Black - AC/DC (#70)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#78)
- 1 - Beatles (#79)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#43)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#57)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#64)
- Undivided - Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard (#76)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#91)
- Best Days - Ant Clemons Featuring Justin Timberlake (#94)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#74)
Comments