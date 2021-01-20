 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Barry Gibb Scores His Highest Charting Solo Album

Gibb's Third Solo Album is His Highest Charting
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (January 23, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Barry Gibb & Friends: Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Volume 1 - Barry Gibb (#15)
  2. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#19)
  3. Greatest Hits - Queen (#33)
  4. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#40)
  5. Diamonds - Elton John (#53)
  6. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#61)
  7. Journey's Greatest Hits - Journey (#65)
  8. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#66)
  9. Back in Black - AC/DC (#73)
  10. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#74)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#41)
  2. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#70)
  3. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#77)
