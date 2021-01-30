New & Upcoming Releases for January 29, 2021

Steven Wilson - The Future Bites







January 29, 2021

Accept - Too Mean to Die

Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks: Beachwood Deluxe

Byzantium - Halfway Dreaming: Anthology 1969-1975

Ani DiFranco - Revolutionary Love

Will Downing - The Song Garden

Fancy - The Complete Recordings

Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee

Tommy James & the Shondells - Celebration: The Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-1973

Peggy Lee - Things Are Swingin': Her Greatest Songs (DVD)

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Macca to Mecca!

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Soulfire Live!: Expanded Edition

Gary Lucas - The Essential Gary Lucas

Bob Marley - Songs of Freedom: The Island Years

John Mayall - The First Generation 1965-1974

Ralph McTell - Gold

Michael Schenker Group - Immortal

St. Germain - Tourist: 20th Anniversary Edition

Shirelles - As, Bs Hits and Rarities from the Queens of the Girl Group Sound 1958-1962

Baby Washington - A Handful of Memories 1956-1962

Weezer - OK Human (MP3)

Steven Wilson - The Future Bites

Various Artists - Birth of Soul: Los Angeles Special

Various Artists - Lost Innocence: Garpax 1960's Punk & Psych February 5, 2021 Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Rocks

Michael Chapman - The Decca Years 1974 to 1977

Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1

A.J. Croce - By Request

Curved Air - The Albums 1970-1973

Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love

Downes Braide Association (Geoff Downes and Chris Braide) - Halcyon Hymns

Fine Young Cannibals - Fine Young Cannibals: Expanded Edition

Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & the Cooked: Expanded Edition

Eddie Fisher - Songs From Stage & Screen

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Danny Kroha (of the Gories) - Detroit Blues

Longstocking - Once Upon a Time Called Now

Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road

Nancy Sinatra - Start Walkin': 1965 - 1976

Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971

The Telescopes - Songs of Love and Revolution

Aaron Watson - American Soul February 12, 2021 Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary

Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Love & Death (with Brian "Head" Welch) - Perfectly Preserved

Rammstein - Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition

Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition

Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture

Weezer - OK Human (CD) February 19, 2021 Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star

Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin

Nilsson - Gold

Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989

Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) February 26, 2021 Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)

Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition

Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories

Bob Dylan - 1970

PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos

Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984

Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again

Melvins - Working With God

The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66

Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76

Willie Nelson - That's Life

NOFX - Single Album

Curtis Salgado - Damage Control

Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62

Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)

Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come

Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt

Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76

Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970

Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell March 5, 2021 Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition

Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition

Japan - Queen Life: Box Set

Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then

Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)

Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976) March 12, 2021 Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992

Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness

Jane Monheit - Come What May

Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975

Saga - Symmetry

Strawbs - Settlement (CD)

Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)

Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy March 19, 2021 Ryan Adams - Wednesdays

Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)

Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss

Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour

Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough

Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)

Ringo Starr - Zoom In

Sting - Duets

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition March 26, 2021 Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984

Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me

Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility April 2, 2021 Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967

Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded

Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three

Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond April 9, 2021 Cheap Trick - In Another World April 23, 2021 Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here

Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time April 30, 2021 Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes

Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty

Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994 May 7, 2021 Weezer - Van Weezer July 30, 2021 Aretha Franklin - Aretha





The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2000 or before). Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.