New & Upcoming Releases for January 29, 2021

The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2000 or before).  Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.


January 29, 2021
  • Accept - Too Mean to Die
  • Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks: Beachwood Deluxe
  • Byzantium - Halfway Dreaming: Anthology 1969-1975
  • Ani DiFranco - Revolutionary Love
  • Will Downing - The Song Garden
  • Fancy - The Complete Recordings
  • Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee
  • Tommy James & the Shondells - Celebration: The Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-1973
  • Peggy Lee - Things Are Swingin': Her Greatest Songs (DVD)
  • Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Macca to Mecca!
  • Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Soulfire Live!: Expanded Edition
  • Gary Lucas - The Essential Gary Lucas
  • Bob Marley - Songs of Freedom: The Island Years
  • John Mayall - The First Generation 1965-1974
  • Ralph McTell - Gold
  • Michael Schenker Group - Immortal
  • St. Germain - Tourist: 20th Anniversary Edition
  • Shirelles - As, Bs Hits and Rarities from the Queens of the Girl Group Sound 1958-1962
  • Baby Washington - A Handful of Memories 1956-1962
  • Weezer - OK Human (MP3)
  • Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
  • Various Artists - Birth of Soul: Los Angeles Special
  • Various Artists - Lost Innocence: Garpax 1960's Punk & Psych
February 5, 2021
  • Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Rocks
  • Michael Chapman - The Decca Years 1974 to 1977
  • Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1
  • A.J. Croce - By Request
  • Curved Air - The Albums 1970-1973
  • Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
  • Downes Braide Association (Geoff Downes and Chris Braide) - Halcyon Hymns
  • Fine Young Cannibals - Fine Young Cannibals: Expanded Edition
  • Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & the Cooked: Expanded Edition
  • Eddie Fisher - Songs From Stage & Screen
  • Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
  • Danny Kroha (of the Gories) - Detroit Blues
  • Longstocking - Once Upon a Time Called Now
  • Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
  • Nancy Sinatra - Start Walkin': 1965 - 1976
  • Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
  • The Telescopes - Songs of Love and Revolution
  • Aaron Watson - American Soul
February 12, 2021
  • Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
  • Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
  • Love & Death (with Brian "Head" Welch) - Perfectly Preserved
  • Rammstein - Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition
  • Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
  • Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
  • Weezer - OK Human (CD)
February 19, 2021
  • Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
  • Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
  • Nilsson - Gold
  • Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
  • Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
February 26, 2021
  • Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
  • Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
  • Bob Dylan - 1970
  • PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
  • Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
  • Melvins - Working With God
  • The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
  • Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Willie Nelson - That's Life
  • NOFX - Single Album
  • Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
  • Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
  • Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)
  • Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
  • Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
  • Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
  • Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 5, 2021
  • Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
  • Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
  • Japan - Queen Life: Box Set
  • Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
  • Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
  • Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
  • Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
  • Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness
  • Jane Monheit - Come What May
  • Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
  • Saga - Symmetry
  • Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
  • Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined) 
  • Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
  • Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
  • Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
  • Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
  • Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
  • Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
  • Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
  • Ringo Starr - Zoom In
  • Sting - Duets
  • Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
March 26, 2021
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
  • Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
  • Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
April 2, 2021
  • Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
  • Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
  • Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
  • Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 9, 2021
  • Cheap Trick - In Another World
April 23, 2021
  • Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
  • Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
  • Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
  • Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
  • Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
  • Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
May 7, 2021
  • Weezer - Van Weezer
July 30, 2021
  • Aretha Franklin - Aretha



