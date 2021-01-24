New & Upcoming Releases by Veteran Artists

January 22, 2021
- Marc Almond - The Stars We Are: Expanded Edition
- Paul Butterfield Blues Band - The Original Lost Elektra Sessions
- Buzzcocks - Late for the Train: Live and In Session 1989 - 2016
- Cub Scout Bowling Pins (side project of Guided by Voices) - Heaven Beats Iowa
- Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
- Brian Eno - Film Music 1976 - 2020
- Perry Farrell - The Glitz: The Glamour
- Fraternity Featuring Bon Scott - Seasons of Change: The Complete Recordings 1970-1974
- Steve Hackett - Under Mediterranean Sky
- Sammy Hager & the Circle - Lockdown 2020
- Bob Mould - Distortion 1996 - 2007
- Lee Rocker - Gather Round
- Robin Trower - The Complete Atlantic Recordings
January 29, 2021
- Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks: Beachwood Deluxe
- Byzantium - Halfway Dreaming: Anthology 1969-1975
- Ani DiFranco - Revolutionary Love
- Will Downing - The Song Garden
- Fancy - The Complete Recordings
- Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee
- Tommy James & the Shondells - Celebration: The Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-1973
- Peggy Lee - Things Are Swingin': Her Greatest Songs (DVD)
- Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Macca to Mecca!
- Gary Lucas - The Essential Gary Lucas
- Bob Marley - Songs of Freedom: The Island Years
- John Mayall - The First Generation 1965-1974
- Weezer - OK Human (MP3)
- Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
- Various Artists - Birth of Soul: Los Angeles Special
- Various Artists - Lost Innocence: Garpax 1960's Punk & Psych
February 5, 2021
- Michael Chapman - The Decca Years 1974 to 1977
- Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1
- A.J. Croce - By Request
- Curved Air - The Albums 1970-1973
- Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
- Fine Young Cannibals - Fine Young Cannibals: Expanded Edition
- Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & the Cooked: Expanded Edition
- Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
- Danny Kroha (of the Gories) - Detroit Blues
- Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
- Nancy Sinatra - Start Walkin': 1965 - 1976
- Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
- Aaron Watson - American Soul
February 12, 2021
- Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
- Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
- Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
- Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
- Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
- Weezer - OK Human (CD)
February 19, 2021
- Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
- Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
- Nilsson - Gold
- Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
- Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
February 26, 2021
- Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
- Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
- Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
- Bob Dylan - 1970
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
- Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
- Melvins - Working With God
- The Misunderstoods - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
- Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76
- Willie Nelson - That's Life
- NOFX - Single Album
- Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
- Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
March 5, 2021
- Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
- Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
- Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
- Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
- Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
- Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)
- Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
- Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
- Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
- Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
- Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
- Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
- Ringo Starr - Zoom In
- Sting - Duets
March 26, 2021
- Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
- Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
April 2, 2021
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
- Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 23, 2021
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
May 7, 2021
- Weezer - Van Weezer
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
Comments