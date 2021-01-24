 Skip to main content

New & Upcoming Releases by Veteran Artists

The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2000 or before).  Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.

January 22, 2021
  • Marc Almond - The Stars We Are: Expanded Edition
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band - The Original Lost Elektra Sessions
  • Buzzcocks - Late for the Train: Live and In Session 1989 - 2016
  • Cub Scout Bowling Pins (side project of Guided by Voices) - Heaven Beats Iowa
  • Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
  • Brian Eno - Film Music 1976 - 2020
  • Perry Farrell - The Glitz: The Glamour
  • Fraternity Featuring Bon Scott - Seasons of Change: The Complete Recordings 1970-1974
  • Steve Hackett - Under Mediterranean Sky
  • Sammy Hager & the Circle - Lockdown 2020
  • Bob Mould - Distortion 1996 - 2007
  • Lee Rocker - Gather Round
  • Robin Trower - The Complete Atlantic Recordings
January 29, 2021
  • Beachwood Sparks - Beachwood Sparks: Beachwood Deluxe
  • Byzantium - Halfway Dreaming: Anthology 1969-1975
  • Ani DiFranco - Revolutionary Love
  • Will Downing - The Song Garden
  • Fancy - The Complete Recordings
  • Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee
  • Tommy James & the Shondells - Celebration: The Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-1973
  • Peggy Lee - Things Are Swingin': Her Greatest Songs (DVD)
  • Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul - Macca to Mecca!
  • Gary Lucas - The Essential Gary Lucas
  • Bob Marley - Songs of Freedom: The Island Years
  • John Mayall - The First Generation 1965-1974
  • Weezer - OK Human (MP3)
  • Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
  • Various Artists - Birth of Soul: Los Angeles Special
  • Various Artists - Lost Innocence: Garpax 1960's Punk & Psych
February 5, 2021
  • Michael Chapman - The Decca Years 1974 to 1977
  • Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1
  • A.J. Croce - By Request
  • Curved Air - The Albums 1970-1973
  • Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
  • Fine Young Cannibals - Fine Young Cannibals: Expanded Edition
  • Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & the Cooked: Expanded Edition
  • Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
  • Danny Kroha (of the Gories) - Detroit Blues
  • Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
  • Nancy Sinatra - Start Walkin': 1965 - 1976
  • Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
  • Aaron Watson - American Soul
February 12, 2021
  • Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
  • Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
  • Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
  • Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
  • Weezer - OK Human (CD)
February 19, 2021
  • Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
  • Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
  • Nilsson - Gold
  • Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
  • Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
February 26, 2021
  • Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
  • Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
  • Bob Dylan - 1970
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
  • Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
  • Melvins - Working With God
  • The Misunderstoods - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
  • Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Willie Nelson - That's Life
  • NOFX - Single Album
  • Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
  • Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
March 5, 2021
  • Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
  • Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
  • Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
  • Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
  • Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
  • Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined) 
  • Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
  • Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
  • Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
  • Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
  • Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
  • Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
  • Ringo Starr - Zoom In
  • Sting - Duets
March 26, 2021
  • Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
  • Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
April 2, 2021
  • Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
  • Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
  • Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 23, 2021
  • Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
  • Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
  • Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
  • Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
  • Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
May 7, 2021
  • Weezer - Van Weezer
July 30, 2021
  • Aretha Franklin - Aretha
