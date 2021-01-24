Motown Releases Three New Digital Versions of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" Album

What's Going On 50th Anniversary



What's Going On: Deluxe Edition/50th Anniversary

Set 1: Original Album

2. What's Happening Brother

3. Flyin' High (In The Friendly Sky)

4. Save The Children

5. God Is Love

6. Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

7. Right On

8. Wholy Holy

9. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)



Set 2: Bonus Tracks



1. What's Going On (Mono Single Version)

2. God Is Love (Single Version)

3. Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) (Mono Single Version)

4. Sad Tomorrows (Mono Single Version)

5. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) (Mono Single Version)

6. Wholy Holy (Mono Single Version)

7. What's Going On (mix 1/no horns or strings)

8. What's Going On (rhythm & strings mix)

9. What's Going On (Coffeehouse Mix by Russ Elevado)

10. What's Going On (duet with B.J. the Chicago Kid)

11. Symphony (Demo Version)

12. I Love the Ground You Walk On (instrumental)



What's Going On: The Detroit Mix



1. What's Going On 2. What's Happening Brother 3. Flyin' High (In The Friendly Sky) 4. Save The Children 5. God Is Love 6. Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) 7. Right On 8. Wholy Holy 9. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

Funky Nation: The Detroit Instrumentals



1. Checking Out (Double Clutch) 1. What's Going On1. Checking Out (Double Clutch)

2. Chained

3. Country Stud

4. Help the People

5. Running from Love (Version 1)

6. Daybreak

7. Doing My Thing

8. "T" Stands For Time

9. Jesus Is Our Love Song

10. Funky Nation

11. Infinity

12. Mandota

13. Struttin' the Blues







14. Running from Love (Version 2 with Strings)