Loretta Lynn Announces New Album, "Still Woman Enough"

Loretta Lynn has announced that she will release her next album, Still Woman Enough, on March 19. It is her fiftieth studio album.





“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together. It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since [Lynn’s signature song] ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”





Among the guests on the album are Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.





The album was “mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash” and is “centered around Loretta’s original compositions – from new songs like ‘Still Woman Enough’… through fresh interpretations of classics including ‘I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.'”



