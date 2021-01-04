Loretta Lynn Announces New Album, "Still Woman Enough"

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together. It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since [Lynn’s signature song] ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”
Among the guests on the album are Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire.
The album was “mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash” and is “centered around Loretta’s original compositions – from new songs like ‘Still Woman Enough’… through fresh interpretations of classics including ‘I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.'”
Track List:
- Still Woman Enough (feat. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood)
- Another Bridge To Burn
- Honky Tonk Girl
- Don’t Feel At Home Anymore
- Darkest Day
- Coal Miner’s Daughter (recitation)
- One’s On The Way (with Margo Price)
- I Wanna Be Free
- Kentucky Waltz
- Never Grow Old
- These Ole Blues
- Where No One Stands Alone
- You Ain’t Woman Enough (duet with Tanya Tucker)
