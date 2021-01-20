Jimmie Rodgers' (1933 - 2021) Top Ten Recordings

Jimmie Rodgers (1933 - 2021)









2. Kisses Sweeter Than Wine (1957 / #3)









3. Secretly (1958 / #3)









4. Oh-Oh, I'm Falling In Love Again (1958 / #7)









5. Are You Really Mine? (1958 / #10)









6. Bimbombey (1958 / #11)









7. Make Me a Miracle (1958 / #16)









8. T.L.C. (Tender Loving Care) (1960 / #40)









9. Child of Clay (1967 / #33)









10. It's Over (1966 / #37)







Jimmie Rodgers passed away on Monday (January 18, 2011) at the age of 87.Rodgers was signed to Roulette records by Hugo Peretti and Luigi Creatore after he appeared on Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts. His first recording waswhich he followed with. The latter went to number 1 on both the pop and R&B charts and 7 on country and was followed three more top tens along with a number of other minor hits.On December 1, 1967, Rodgers was severely injured after being pulled over by police in Los Angeles. He has no recollection of the incident, only that he remembers bright lights behind him. While Rodgers alleged that he had been beaten by the officers, the official report stated that he was stumbling when he got out of the car, fell and hit his head.These are Jimmie Rodgers' ten biggest hits.1. Honeycomb (1957 / #1)