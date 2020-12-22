 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Veteran Artists Take 10 of the Top 15 Singles

Brenda Lee is at #3 for the Second Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Christmas - Michael Buble (#4)
  2. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#8)
  3. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#10)
  4. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#12)
  5. A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#17)
  6. The Best of Bing Crosby: 20th Century Masters: The Christmas Collection - Bing Crosby (#23)
  7. The Classic Christmas Album - Perry Como (#24)
  8. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#26)
  9. The Classic Christmas Album - Elvis Presley (#30)
  10. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings - Brenda Lee (#32)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#2)
  2. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#3)
  3. Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#4)
  4. A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives (#6)
  5. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#7)
  6. Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#10)
  7. Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#11)
  8. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayres and His Orchestra (#12)
  9. Last Christmas - Wham! (#14)
  10. The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) - Nat King Cole (#15)

