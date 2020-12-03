The Top Selling Albums & Singles by Veteran Artists for 2020

The Top Album by a Veteran Artist for 2020

01. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#21)

(#21) 02. Greatest Hits - Queen (#25)



(#25) 03. Diamonds - Elton John (#44)

(#44) 04. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#53)

(#53) 05. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#60)

(#60) 06. Chronicles: The Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#63)

(#63) 07. Abbey Road - The Beatles (#66)

(#66) 08. Greatest Hits - Journey (#71)

(#71) 09. 1 - The Beatles (#76)

(#76) 10. Greatest Hits - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (#81)

(#81) 11. Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#88)

(#88) 12. Back in Black - AC/DC (#89)

(#89) 13. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#111)

(#111) 14. Their Greatest Hits: 1971-1975 - Eagles (#116)

(#116) 15. The Essential Billy Joel - Billy Joel (#117)

(#117) 16. Greatest Hits - The Notorious B.I.G. (#118)

(#118) 17. Nevermind - Nirvana (#129)

(#129) 18. Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys - Beach Boys (#136)

(#136) 19. Greatest Hits - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (#138)

(#138) 20. The Essential Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (#141)

(#141) 21. Ultimate Sinatra - Frank Sinatra (#144)

(#144) 22. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#146)

(#146) 23. Christmas - Michael Buble (#147)

(#147) 24. The Essential Michael Jackson - Michael Jackson (#149)

(#149) 25. The Very Best of - Daryl Hall & John Oates (#161)

(#161) 26. The Eminem Show - Eminem (#162)

(#162) 27. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection - Bon Jovi (#165)

(#165) 28. Appetite For Destruction - Guns N' Roses (#166)

(#166) 29. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#168)

(#168) 30. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#170)

(#170) 31. All Time Greatest Hits - Lynyrd Skynyrd (#172)

(#172) 32. Greatest Hits - Red Hot Chili Peppers (#173)

(#173) 33. 50 Number Ones - George Strait (#175)

(#175) 34. Metallica - Metallica (#177)

(#177) 35. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#187)

(#187) 36. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#198)

(#198) 37. Ordinary Man - Ozzy Osbourne (#199) The following veteran artists placed on the Top 100 singles of 2020: 01. Memories - Maroon 5 (#8)

(#8) 02. Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#13)

(#13) 03. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin (#50)

x J Balvin (#50) 04. Nobody But You - Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani (#52)

(#52) 05. Godzilla - Eminem Featuring Juice WRLD (#62)

Featuring Juice WRLD (#62) 06. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#67)

(#67) 07. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#78)



Billboard has announced their end-of-year charts for 2020. Here are the top albums for the year by veteran artists (chart position in parenthesis):