The Top Selling Albums & Singles by Veteran Artists for 2020

|The Top Album by a Veteran Artist for 2020
- 01. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#21)
- 02. Greatest Hits - Queen (#25)
- 03. Diamonds - Elton John (#44)
- 04. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#53)
- 05. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#60)
- 06. Chronicles: The Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#63)
- 07. Abbey Road - The Beatles (#66)
- 08. Greatest Hits - Journey (#71)
- 09. 1 - The Beatles (#76)
- 10. Greatest Hits - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (#81)
- 11. Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#88)
- 12. Back in Black - AC/DC (#89)
- 13. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#111)
- 14. Their Greatest Hits: 1971-1975 - Eagles (#116)
- 15. The Essential Billy Joel - Billy Joel (#117)
- 16. Greatest Hits - The Notorious B.I.G. (#118)
- 17. Nevermind - Nirvana (#129)
- 18. Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys - Beach Boys (#136)
- 19. Greatest Hits - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (#138)
- 20. The Essential Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (#141)
- 21. Ultimate Sinatra - Frank Sinatra (#144)
- 22. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#146)
- 23. Christmas - Michael Buble (#147)
- 24. The Essential Michael Jackson - Michael Jackson (#149)
- 25. The Very Best of - Daryl Hall & John Oates (#161)
- 26. The Eminem Show - Eminem (#162)
- 27. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection - Bon Jovi (#165)
- 28. Appetite For Destruction - Guns N' Roses (#166)
- 29. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#168)
- 30. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#170)
- 31. All Time Greatest Hits - Lynyrd Skynyrd (#172)
- 32. Greatest Hits - Red Hot Chili Peppers (#173)
- 33. 50 Number Ones - George Strait (#175)
- 34. Metallica - Metallica (#177)
- 35. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#187)
- 36. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#198)
- 37. Ordinary Man - Ozzy Osbourne (#199)
The following veteran artists placed on the Top 100 singles of 2020:
- 01. Memories - Maroon 5 (#8)
- 02. Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#13)
- 03. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin (#50)
- 04. Nobody But You - Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani (#52)
- 05. Godzilla - Eminem Featuring Juice WRLD (#62)
- 06. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#67)
- 07. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#78)
Comments