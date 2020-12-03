 Skip to main content

The Top Selling Albums & Singles by Veteran Artists for 2020

The Top Album by a Veteran Artist for 2020
Billboard has announced their end-of-year charts for 2020.  Here are the top albums for the year by veteran artists (chart position in parenthesis):
  • 01. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#21)
  • 02. Greatest Hits - Queen (#25)
  • 03. Diamonds - Elton John (#44)
  • 04. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#53)
  • 05. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#60)
  • 06. Chronicles: The Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#63)
  • 07. Abbey Road - The Beatles (#66)
  • 08. Greatest Hits - Journey (#71)
  • 09. 1 - The Beatles (#76)
  • 10. Greatest Hits - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (#81)
  • 11. Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#88)
  • 12. Back in Black - AC/DC (#89)
  • 13. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#111)
  • 14. Their Greatest Hits: 1971-1975 - Eagles (#116)
  • 15. The Essential Billy Joel - Billy Joel (#117)
  • 16. Greatest Hits - The Notorious B.I.G. (#118)
  • 17. Nevermind - Nirvana (#129)
  • 18. Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys - Beach Boys (#136)
  • 19. Greatest Hits - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band (#138)
  • 20. The Essential Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (#141)
  • 21. Ultimate Sinatra - Frank Sinatra (#144)
  • 22. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#146)
  • 23. Christmas - Michael Buble (#147)
  • 24. The Essential Michael Jackson - Michael Jackson (#149)
  • 25. The Very Best of - Daryl Hall & John Oates (#161)
  • 26. The Eminem Show - Eminem (#162)
  • 27. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection - Bon Jovi (#165)
  • 28. Appetite For Destruction - Guns N' Roses (#166)
  • 29. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#168)
  • 30. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#170)
  • 31. All Time Greatest Hits - Lynyrd Skynyrd (#172)
  • 32. Greatest Hits - Red Hot Chili Peppers (#173)
  • 33. 50 Number Ones - George Strait (#175)
  • 34. Metallica - Metallica (#177)
  • 35. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#187)
  • 36. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#198)
  • 37. Ordinary Man - Ozzy Osbourne (#199)
The following veteran artists placed on the Top 100 singles of 2020:
  • 01. Memories - Maroon 5 (#8)
  • 02. Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#13)
  • 03. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin (#50)
  • 04. Nobody But You - Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani (#52)
  • 05. Godzilla - Eminem Featuring Juice WRLD (#62)
  • 06. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#67)
  • 07. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#78)

