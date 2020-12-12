The Top Music From Veteran Country, Folk and Bluegrass Artists for 2020

The top new country album by a veteran artist.

01. The Essential Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (#14)

- (#14) 02. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#17)

- (#17) 03. 50 Number Ones - George Strait (#23)

- (#23) 04. The Essential Johnny Cash - Johnny Cash (#24)

- (#24) 05. Hotel California - Eagles (#27)

- (#27) 06. The Greatest Hits Collection - Brooks & Dunn (#30)

- (#30) 07. Number One Hits - Tim McGraw (#32)

- (#32) 08. Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 - Rascal Flatts (#36)

- (#36) 09. Gaslighter - The Chicks (#46)

- (#46) 10. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Burl Ives (#51)

- (#51) 11. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Gene Autrey (#53)

- (#53) 12. Greatest Hits - Shania Twain (#55)

- (#55) 13. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#56)

- (#56) 14. Life on the Flip Side - Jimmy Buffett (#58)

- (#58) 15. Greatest Hits II - Kenny Chesney (#60)

- (#60) 16. It's Christmas Time - Elvis Presley (#61)

- (#61) 17. The Speed of Now, Part 1 - Keith Urban (#64)

- (#64) 18. 35 Biggest Hits - Tim McGraw (#65)

- (#65) 19. The Best of Bobby Helms - Bobby Helms (#67)

- (#67) 20. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#68) The top country singles by veteran artists: 01. Nobody Buy You - Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani (#5)

- Blake Shelton Duet With (#5) 02. Be a Light - Thomas Rhett Featuring Reba McEntire , Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban

- Thomas Rhett Featuring , Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & 03. God Whispered Your Name - Keith Urban (#28)

- (#28) 04. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#33)

- (#33) 05. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw (#39)

- (#39) 06. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stefani (#50)

- Blake Shelton Featuring (#50) 07. Dive Bar - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton (#63)

- & Blake Shelton (#63) 08. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#80)

- (#80) 09. Tip of My Tongue - Kenny Chesney (#84)

- (#84) 10. No I in Beer - Brad Paisley (#86) The top Americana/Folk albums by veteran artists: 01. Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits - Simon & Garfunkel (#5)

- (#5) 02. Greatest Hits - James Taylor (#8)

- (#8) 03. Continuum - John Mayer (#11)

- (#11) 04. The Best That I Could Do 1978 - 1988 - John Mellencamp (#12)

- (#12) 05. Gaslighter - The Chicks (#13)

- (#13) 06. The Essential Bob Dylan (2014) - Bob Dylan (#14)

- (#14) 07. American Standard - James Taylor (#17)

- (#17) 08. Greatest Hits - Neil Young (#21)

- (#21) 09. Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#22)

- (#22) 10. John Denver's Greatest Hits - John Denver (#23) The top Bluegrass albums by veteran artists: 01. Not Our First Goat Rodio - Yo-Yo Ma , Stuart Duncan , Edgar Meyer , Chris Thile (#3)

, , , (#3) 02. Winter Stories - Judy Collins (#7)

- (#7) 03. Live at the Ryman - Old Crow Medicine Show (#10)

- (#10) 04. 40th Anniversary Celebration - Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers (#11)

- (#11) 05. Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows - Steven Curtis Chapman (#12)

- (#12) 06. Sigourney Fever (EP) - Trampled by Turtles (#14)

- (#14) 07. Live From the Fox Theater, Oakland, CA - Nickel Creek (#15)



Billboard has announced their end-of-year charts for 2020. Here are the top country albums for the year by veteran artists (chart position in parenthesis):