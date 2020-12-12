The Top Music From Veteran Country, Folk and Bluegrass Artists for 2020

|The top new country album by a veteran artist.
- 01. The Essential Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (#14)
- 02. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#17)
- 03. 50 Number Ones - George Strait (#23)
- 04. The Essential Johnny Cash - Johnny Cash (#24)
- 05. Hotel California - Eagles (#27)
- 06. The Greatest Hits Collection - Brooks & Dunn (#30)
- 07. Number One Hits - Tim McGraw (#32)
- 08. Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 - Rascal Flatts (#36)
- 09. Gaslighter - The Chicks (#46)
- 10. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Burl Ives (#51)
- 11. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer - Gene Autrey (#53)
- 12. Greatest Hits - Shania Twain (#55)
- 13. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#56)
- 14. Life on the Flip Side - Jimmy Buffett (#58)
- 15. Greatest Hits II - Kenny Chesney (#60)
- 16. It's Christmas Time - Elvis Presley (#61)
- 17. The Speed of Now, Part 1 - Keith Urban (#64)
- 18. 35 Biggest Hits - Tim McGraw (#65)
- 19. The Best of Bobby Helms - Bobby Helms (#67)
- 20. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#68)
The top country singles by veteran artists:
- 01. Nobody Buy You - Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani (#5)
- 02. Be a Light - Thomas Rhett Featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban
- 03. God Whispered Your Name - Keith Urban (#28)
- 04. Here and Now - Kenny Chesney (#33)
- 05. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw (#39)
- 06. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stefani (#50)
- 07. Dive Bar - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton (#63)
- 08. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#80)
- 09. Tip of My Tongue - Kenny Chesney (#84)
- 10. No I in Beer - Brad Paisley (#86)
The top Americana/Folk albums by veteran artists:
- 01. Simon & Garfunkel's Greatest Hits - Simon & Garfunkel (#5)
- 02. Greatest Hits - James Taylor (#8)
- 03. Continuum - John Mayer (#11)
- 04. The Best That I Could Do 1978 - 1988 - John Mellencamp (#12)
- 05. Gaslighter - The Chicks (#13)
- 06. The Essential Bob Dylan (2014) - Bob Dylan (#14)
- 07. American Standard - James Taylor (#17)
- 08. Greatest Hits - Neil Young (#21)
- 09. Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#22)
- 10. John Denver's Greatest Hits - John Denver (#23)
The top Bluegrass albums by veteran artists:
- 01. Not Our First Goat Rodio - Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile (#3)
- 02. Winter Stories - Judy Collins (#7)
- 03. Live at the Ryman - Old Crow Medicine Show (#10)
- 04. 40th Anniversary Celebration - Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers (#11)
- 05. Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows - Steven Curtis Chapman (#12)
- 06. Sigourney Fever (EP) - Trampled by Turtles (#14)
- 07. Live From the Fox Theater, Oakland, CA - Nickel Creek (#15)
