The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of December 5, 2020

Top Veteran Artist Album for a Second Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Power Up AC/DC (#12)
  2. Christmas - Michael Buble (#13)
  3. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#16)
  4. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#21)
  5. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#23)
  6. Greatest Hits - Queen (#24)
  7. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#30)
  8. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
  9. Fun - Garth Brooks (#42)
  10. A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#49)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#14)
  2. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#21)
  3. Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#31)
  4. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#37)
  5. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#39)
  6. Last Christmas - Wham! (#42)
  7. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#44)
  8. Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#45)
  9. The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) - Nat King Cole (#48)
  10. Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#49)



