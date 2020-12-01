The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of December 5, 2020

|Top Veteran Artist Album for a Second Week
- Power Up - AC/DC (#12)
- Christmas - Michael Buble (#13)
- A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#16)
- Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#21)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#23)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#24)
- The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#30)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
- Fun - Garth Brooks (#42)
- A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#49)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#14)
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#21)
- Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#31)
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#37)
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#39)
- Last Christmas - Wham! (#42)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#44)
- Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#45)
- The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) - Nat King Cole (#48)
- Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#49)
