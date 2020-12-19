The Band's "Stage Freight" Getting 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

By the time The Band was ready to record their third album, Stage Fright, in 1970, they were riding high from having released back-to-back albums that solidified them as one of the most exciting and revolutionary groups of the late 1960s. Seemingly coming from nowhere and everywhere in '68, their landmark debut album, Music From Big Pink, drew from the American roots music panoply of country, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, rockabilly, the honking tenor sax tradition, hymns, funeral dirges, brass band music, folk, and rock 'n' roll to forge a timeless new style that forever changed the course of popular music. When they released their seminal eponymous second album the following year, "The Brown Album" as it would lovingly be called, not much more was known about the reclusive group. The band, made up of four Canadians and one American, was still shrouded in mystery, allowing for listeners and the music press to let their imaginations run wild about who these men were and what this music was that sounded unlike anything else happening at the close of the psychedelic '60s. Dressed like 19th century fire-and-brimstone preachers and singing rustic, sepia-toned songs about America and the deep south, The Band – Garth Hudson (keyboards, piano, horn), Levon Helm (drums, vocals, mandolin), Richard Manuel (keyboards, vocals, drums), Rick Danko (bass, vocals, fiddle) and Robbie Robertson (guitar, piano, vocals) – was an enigma, unlike any group that came before or after. By the time The Band was ready to record their third album, Stage Fright, in 1970, they were riding high from having released back-to-back albums that solidified them as one of the most exciting and revolutionary groups of the late 1960s. Seemingly coming from nowhere and everywhere in '68, their landmark debut album, Music From Big Pink, drew from the American roots music panoply of country, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, rockabilly, the honking tenor sax tradition, hymns, funeral dirges, brass band music, folk, and rock 'n' roll to forge a timeless new style that forever changed the course of popular music. When they released their seminal eponymous second album the following year, "The Brown Album" as it would lovingly be called, not much more was known about the reclusive group. The band, made up of four Canadians and one American, was still shrouded in mystery, allowing for listeners and the music press to let their imaginations run wild about who these men were and what this music was that sounded unlike anything else happening at the close of the psychedelic '60s. Dressed like 19th century fire-and-brimstone preachers and singing rustic, sepia-toned songs about America and the deep south, The Band – Garth Hudson (keyboards, piano, horn), Levon Helm (drums, vocals, mandolin), Richard Manuel (keyboards, vocals, drums), Rick Danko (bass, vocals, fiddle) and Robbie Robertson (guitar, piano, vocals) – was an enigma, unlike any group that came before or after.

Compact Disc



CD1; Digital

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *

Calgary Hotel Room Recordings, 1970 *

13. Get Up Jake (#1) *

14. Get Up Jake (#2) *

15. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show *

16. Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu *

17. Calgary Blues *

18. Before You Accuse Me *

19. Mojo Hannah *



* Previously unreleased



CD2; Digital

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I'm In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin' Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don't Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag



Blu-ray



High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit



DISC 1

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor

6. Time To Kill

7. Just Another Whistle Stop

8. All La Glory

9. Strawberry Wine

10. Sleeping

Bonus Tracks

11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *

12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) *



* Previously unreleased



DISC 2

Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971

(Previously Unreleased)

1. The Shape I'm In

2. Time To Kill

3. The Weight

4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

5. Strawberry Wine

6. Rockin' Chair

7. Look Out Cleveland

8. I Shall Be Released

9. Stage Fright

10. Up On Cripple Creek

11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

12. We Can Talk

13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

15. Across the Great Divide

16. The Unfaithful Servant

17. Don't Do It

18. The Genetic Method

19. Chest Fever

20. Rag Mama Rag



1LP (33 1/3 RPM)

180g black vinyl (included in the box set and available individually); ltd. edition 180g multi-colored vinyl (available individually)



Side One

1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

2. The Shape I'm In

3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp

4. Stage Fright

5. The Rumor



Side Two

1. Time To Kill

2. Just Another Whistle Stop

3. All La Glory

4. Strawberry Wine

5. Sleeping



"Time To Kill" (Original 1971 7" Capitol Single, Spanish Pressing)

A. Time To Kill

B. The Shape I'm In



Stereo and 5.1 SurroundHigh Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bitDISC 11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show2. The Shape I'm In3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp4. Stage Fright5. The Rumor6. Time To Kill7. Just Another Whistle Stop8. All La Glory9. Strawberry Wine10. SleepingBonus Tracks11. Strawberry Wine (Alternate Mix) *12. Sleeping (Alternate Mix) ** Previously unreleasedDISC 2Live At Royal Albert Hall, June 1971(Previously Unreleased)1. The Shape I'm In2. Time To Kill3. The Weight4. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)5. Strawberry Wine6. Rockin' Chair7. Look Out Cleveland8. I Shall Be Released9. Stage Fright10. Up On Cripple Creek11. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show12. We Can Talk13. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down15. Across the Great Divide16. The Unfaithful Servant17. Don't Do It18. The Genetic Method19. Chest Fever20. Rag Mama Rag180g black vinyl (included in the box set and available individually); ltd. edition 180g multi-colored vinyl (available individually)Side One1. The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show2. The Shape I'm In3. Daniel And The Sacred Harp4. Stage Fright5. The RumorSide Two1. Time To Kill2. Just Another Whistle Stop3. All La Glory4. Strawberry Wine5. Sleeping"Time To Kill" (Original 1971 7" Capitol Single, Spanish Pressing)A. Time To KillB. The Shape I'm In



