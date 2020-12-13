Reprise Releases Rarities from Frank Sinatra

The album is available now all digital streaming platforms, HERE.
Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 1 contains 13 Reprise tracks, many making their digital debut.
Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings.
"Untrammeled, unfettered, unconfined" is how the early advertisements described Sinatra on Reprise.
Throughout the years artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day and Michael Bublé among others have recorded albums for Reprise.
More volumes of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities will be released in 2021. Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will also be airing an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special premiering in December.
FRANK SINATRA – REPRISE RARITIES Volume 1
- In the Blue of Evening – March 21, 1961
- As You Desire Me – November 20, 1961
- Don't Take Your Love From Me – November 21, 1961
- Name It and It's Yours – November 22, 1961
- Come Waltz with Me – January 17, 1962
- Everybody's Twistin' – February 27, 1962
- I Left My Heart in San Francisco – August 27, 1962
- You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me – February 21, 1963
- Come Fly with Me – October 11, 1965
- I'll Never Smile Again – October 11, 1965
- Younger Than Springtime – September 20, 1967
- Everything Happens To Me – September 24, 1974
- Just As Though You Were Here – September 24, 1974
