Recordings by Springsteen, Journey, the Beastie Boys Gabriel, Rogers and Two by Ronstadt Among New Inductees in the Grammy Hall of Fame
"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."
The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday's "Solitude," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith's Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Crocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright.
Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.
For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, please visit GRAMMY.com.
2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees
"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"
Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville
Single
BLUES BREAKERS
John Mayall With Eric Clapton
Album
CANCIONES DE MI PADRE
Linda Ronstadt
Album
"CLEAN UP WOMAN"
Betty Wright
Single
"COPENHAGEN"
Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
Single
"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"
Journey
Single
"FREIGHT TRAIN"
Elizabeth Cotten
Single
GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.
Bruce Springsteen
Album
HORSES
Patti Smith
Album
HOT BUTTERED SOUL
Isaac Hayes
Album
IN THE RIGHT PLACE
Dr. John
Album
LICENSED TO ILL
Beastie Boys
Album
MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN
Joe Crocker
Album
MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"
The Cannonball Adderley Quintet
Album
RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR
Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London
Album
SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS
Kolisch String Quartet
Album
SO
Peter Gabriel
Album
"SOLITUDE"
Billie Holiday
Single
TEN
Pearl Jam
Album
TEXAS FLOOD
Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble
Album
THE CARS
The Cars
Album
"THE GAMBLER"
Kenny Rogers
Single
THE LOW END THEORY
A Tribe Called Quest
Album
"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"
Irma Thomas
Single
TRIO
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
Album
"WE ARE THE WORLD"
USA For Africa
Single
"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"
Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie
Single
"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"
Vernon Dalhart
Single
"Y.M.C.A."
Village People
Single
