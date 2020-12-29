On the Charts: Veteran Artists Take 10 of the Top 15 Singles

|On the Sales Chart, McCartney's
First #1 in 31 Years
Veteran artists have set numerous marks on this week's Billboard Hot 100 & Billboard 200:The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts. Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
- A Charlie Brown Christmas is in the top ten LPs for the first time.
- Nine holiday songs are in the Hot 100 top ten, all by veteran artists, a record.
- Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You is the first record ever to hit number 1 in three different years.
- Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms and Burl Ives' records tie their highest spot ever.
- Andy Williams' It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year achieves a new high at number 5.
- Jose Feliciano's Felice Navidad sets a new high in its second ever week in the top ten, moving 10 to 6.
- Dean Martin's Let It Snow hits the top ten for the first time and becomes the fourth of his career.
- Wham's Last Christmas moves to the top ten for the first time as does Chuck Berry's Run Rudolph Run, giving him only his third Hot 100 hit (he had a few top tens before the Hot 100 debuted).
- The Ronettes (Sleigh Ride, #13) reaches the top 15 for the second time after Be My Baby.
- Darlene Love's Christmas (Baby Please Come Home, #19) becomes Love's FIRST top twenty record.
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney (#2)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#3)
- Christmas - Michael Buble (#4)
- Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#5)
- The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#6)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#10)
- A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#12)
- The Best of Bing Crosby: 20th Century Masters: The Christmas Collection - Bing Crosby (#15)
- The Classic Christmas Album - Perry Como (#18)
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings - Brenda Lee (#21)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#1)
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#2)
- Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#3)
- A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives (#4)
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#5)
- Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#6)
- Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#8)
- Last Christmas - Wham! (#9)
- Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry (#10)
- The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) - Nat King Cole (#11)
Comments