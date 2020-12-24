Dusty Springfield's "Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971" Coming on February 5

Out February 5

Dusty Springfield Is the Consensus Pick for the Greatest Female Blue-Eyed Soul Singer of All Time

In 1968, She Departed the Philips Label Where She Had Scored 15 Hits and Signed with the Atlantic Label

There, Under the Tutelage of Jerry Wexler, Tom Dowd, and Arif Mardin, She Made One of the Greatest Albums of All Time, Dusty in Memphis

She Went on to Record Another Classic Album, A Brand New Me, with the Philly Soul Production Team of Gamble and Huff

This Crucial Period of Dusty’s Career Has Been Amply Documented, with Three Earlier Releases from Real Gone Music

But One Part of Her Tenure at Atlantic Has Been Neglected: Her Singles

The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971 Presents the A and B-Sides of All Dozen of Dusty’s Atlantic Singles

Only 8 of These 24 Mono Single Mixes Have Appeared on CD

Features Such Hits as “Son-of-a Preacher Man” and “The Windmills of Your Mind”

Remastered from Original Tape Sources by Mike Milchner at Sonic Vision

Annotated by Joe Marchese

Copious Rare Photos

A Must for Dusty Devotees and Soul Fans



The track list:

SON-OF-A PREACHER MAN JUST A LITTLE LOVIN’ (Early In The Mornin’) DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME BREAKFAST IN BED THE WINDMILLS OF YOUR MIND I DON’T WANT TO HEAR IT ANYMORE WILLIE & LAURA MAE JONES THAT OLD SWEET ROLL (Hi-De-Ho) IN THE LAND OF MAKE BELIEVE SO MUCH LOVE A BRAND NEW ME BAD CASE OF THE BLUES SILLY, SILLY FOOL JOE I WANNA BE A FREE GIRL LET ME GET IN YOUR WAY LOST NEVER LOVE AGAIN WHAT GOOD IS I LOVE YOU WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN LOVE DIES HAUNTED NOTHING IS FOREVER I BELIEVE IN YOU SOMEONE WHO CARES





In 1968, Dusty Springfield was already an international superstar with 15 hits under her belt for the Philips label when she decided it was time for a change. What followed was one of the most legendary and momentous label moves in pop music history: Dusty decamped to Atlantic Records, where, under the tutelage of Jerry Wexler, Tom Dowd, and Arif Mardin, she recorded one of the greatest albums of all time, Dusty in Memphis, and scored such indelible hits as “Son-of-a Preacher Man” and “The Windmills of Your Mind” before moving on to Philly soul (“A Brand New Me).We at Real Gone Music have closely examined this crucial period in Dusty’s career over the years, with three previous releases. But there remains one facet of her Atlantic period which has remained largely untouched: her singles.The Complete Atlantic Singles1968-1971 presents the A and B-sides of all dozen singles she recorded for the label in their original mono single mixes, only eight of which have previously appeared on CD. That’s right...only eight (the ones that were on Dusty in Memphis) of these 24 tracks have been on CD, and these singular sides highlight how the move to a more R&B sound at Atlantic (also aided by producers Gamble & Huff and Jeff Barry with such players as The Memphis Boys and The Sweet Inspirations) brilliantly capitalized on the smoky tones of Dusty’s mezzo- soprano to create some of the most potent blue-eyed soul ever recorded.Mastered by Mike Milchner from original tape sources, annotated by Joe Marchese, and featuring copious photos, The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971 is an absolute must for any Dusty devotee or any soul fan to boot.