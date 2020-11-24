 Skip to main content

The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of November 28, 2020

Number 1 in the U.S. This Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Power Up AC/DC (#1)
  2. Greatest Hits - Queen (#8)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#12)
  4. Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#20)
  5. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#19)
  6. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#20)
  7. Christmas - Michael Buble (#23)
  8. Believe - Andra Bocelli (#26)
  9. Nirvana - Nirvana (#36)
  10. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#39)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#29)
  2. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#30)
  3. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#38)
  4. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#43)
  5. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#53)
  6. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#90)
  7. Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#92)
  8. Beers & Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#93)



