The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of November 28, 2020

|Number 1 in the U.S. This Week
- Power Up - AC/DC (#1)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#8)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#12)
- Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#20)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#19)
- A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#20)
- Christmas - Michael Buble (#23)
- Believe - Andra Bocelli (#26)
- Nirvana - Nirvana (#36)
- Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#39)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#29)
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#30)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#38)
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#43)
- The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#53)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#90)
- Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#92)
- Beers & Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#93)
Comments