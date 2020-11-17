 Skip to main content

The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of November 21, 2020

Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours"
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#23)
  2. Disco - Kylie Minogue (#26)
  3. Greatest Hits - Queen (#36)
  4. Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#41)
  5. Diamonds Elton John (#51)
  6. Christmas - Michael Buble (#54)
  7. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#60)
  8. A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton (#61)
  9. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#63)
  10. Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#65)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#25)
  2. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#36)
  3. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#41)
  4. Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#90)
  5. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#91)
  6. Beers & Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#93)



