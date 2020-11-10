 Skip to main content

The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of November 14, 2020

Top Album by a Veteran Artist - 2nd Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#18)
  2. American Beauty - Grateful Dead (#19)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#23)
  4. Dave's Picks Vol. 36: Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT - Grateful Dead (#25)
  5. The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo - Mr. Bungle (#30)
  6. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#38)
  7. Greatest Hits - Queen (#44)
  8. Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez - Gorillaz (#48)
  9. Diamonds Elton John (#56)
  10. Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#60)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#24)
  2. The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#39)
  3. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#46)
  4. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#48)
  5. Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#91)
  6. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#96)



