The Top Albums & Singles in the U.S. by Veteran Artists for the Week of November 14, 2020

|Top Album by a Veteran Artist - 2nd Week
- Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#18)
- American Beauty - Grateful Dead (#19)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#23)
- Dave's Picks Vol. 36: Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT - Grateful Dead (#25)
- The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo - Mr. Bungle (#30)
- Thriller - Michael Jackson (#38)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#44)
- Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez - Gorillaz (#48)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#56)
- Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#60)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBoy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#24)
- The Woo - Pop Smoke Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch (#39)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#46)
- Thriller - Michael Jackson (#48)
- Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#91)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#96)
