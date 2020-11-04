The Top Albums and Singles in the U.S. For the Week of November 7, 2020

Top Album in America by a Veteran Artist

Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#2) Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez - Gorillaz (#12) Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#16) Wildflowers - Tom Petty (#25) Greatest Hits - Queen (#37) Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa (#41) MTV Unplugged - Pearl Jam (#47) Diamonds - Elton John (#48) Blood & Stone - Sevendust (#55) Thriller - Michael Jackson (#58) Charting singles by veteran artists: Dreams - Fleetwood Mac (#33) Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#46)

Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#79) Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#92)





The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts. Actual chart position is in parenthesis: