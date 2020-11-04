The Top Albums and Singles in the U.S. For the Week of November 7, 2020

|Top Album in America by a Veteran Artist
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts. Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
- Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#2)
- Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez - Gorillaz (#12)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#16)
- Wildflowers - Tom Petty (#25)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#37)
- Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa (#41)
- MTV Unplugged - Pearl Jam (#47)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#48)
- Blood & Stone - Sevendust (#55)
- Thriller - Michael Jackson (#58)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
- Dreams - Fleetwood Mac (#33)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#46)
- Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#79)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#92)
