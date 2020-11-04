 Skip to main content

The Top Albums and Singles in the U.S. For the Week of November 7, 2020

Top Album in America by a Veteran Artist

The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Letter to You - Bruce Springsteen (#2)
  2. Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez - Gorillaz (#12)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#16)
  4. Wildflowers Tom Petty (#25)
  5. Greatest Hits - Queen (#37)
  6. Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa (#41)
  7. MTV Unplugged - Pearl Jam (#47)
  8. Diamonds Elton John (#48)
  9. Blood & Stone - Sevendust (#55)
  10. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#58)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Dreams Fleetwood Mac (#33)
  2. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#46)
  3. Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#79)
  4. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#92)



Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment