The Hits of Len Barry





His career started as the lead singer of The Dovells, singing on such hits as "Bristol Stomp" and "You Can't Sit Down", He left at the end of 1963 to strike out on his own, scoring a series of solo hits.



Here are Barry's biggest hits with The Dovells and as a solo singer.





1. 1-2-3 (Len Barry) - 1965 / #1









2. Bristol Stomp (Dovells) - 1961 / #2









3. You Can't Sit Down (Dovells) - 1963 / #3









4. Hully Gully Baby (Dovells) - 1962 / #25

















6. Like a Baby (Len Barry) - 1966 / #27









7. Bristol Twistin' Annie (Dovells) - 1962 / #27









8. Do the New Continental (Dovells) - 1962 / #37









9. Betty in Bermudas (Dovells) - 1963 / #50









10. The Jitterbug (Dovells) - 1962 / #82





















Len Barry (born Len Borisoff) died on Thursday (November 5) at the age of 78 from cancer of the bone marrow.5. Somewhere (Len Barry) - 1966 / #26