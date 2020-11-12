 Skip to main content

RIAA Gold & Platinum Records by Veteran Artists for October 2020

Whitney is Houston's Third Diamond Album
The following are the gold and platinum albums and singles that were awarded by the RIAA in October 2020 to veteran artists who have been recording for twenty years or more:

Platinum Albums (1 million sales per Platinum Award)
  • 10x Platinum (aka Diamond)
    • Whitney - Whitney Houston
Platinum Singles (1 million sales per Platinum Award)
  • 8x Platinum
    • Something Just Like This - Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  • 6x Platinum
    • Africa - Toto
  • 5x Platinum
    • No Scrubs - TLC
  • 3x Platinum
    • Ms. Jackson - OutKast
  • 1x Platinum
    • Bulletproof - Godsmack
    • B.O.B. - OutKast
    • Radio Gaga - Queen
Gold Single (500,000 sales)
  • Unsainted - Slipknot
  • Here and Now - Kenny Chesney
  • Friend Like Me - Will Smith
  • Love of My Life - Queen

