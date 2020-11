5th Week at #1 in the U.S.



























































2. We've Only Just Begun - Carpenters



3. Fire and Rain - James Taylor



4. I Think I Love You - Partridge Family



5. Indiana Wants Me - R. Dean Taylor



6. Green-Eyed Lady - Sugarloaf



7. The Tears of a Clown - Smokey Robinson & the Miracles



8. Somebody's Been Sleeping - 100 Proof Aged Soul



9. Gypsy Woman - Bryan Hyland



10. It Don't Matter to Me - Bread



1. I'll Be There - Jackson 5

The top ten singles in the U.S. on November 14, 1970.