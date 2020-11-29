Flashback: The Top Ten Records 60 Years Ago Today (November 29, 1960)

Presley Was in the First of Six Weeks at #1

Sixty years ago today (November 29, 1960), president-elect John F. Kennedy was briefed by CIA director Allen Dulles about the plans to overthrow the Cuban government, seventeen high school students in Alberta, Canada were killed when their bus was hit by a train and the University of Minnesota topped the final poll for the year's college football season.









1. Are You Lonesome Tonight - Elvis Presley









2. Last Date - Floyd Cramer









3. Stay - Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs









4. Poetry in Motion - Johnny Tillotson









5. A Thousand Stars - Kathy Young and the Innocents









6. New Orleans - Gary U.S. Bonds









7. North to Alaska - Johnny Horton









8. Alone At Last - Jackie Wilson









9. Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go - Hank Ballard & the Midnighters









10. Georgia on My Mind - Ray Charles















These were the top ten singles in the U.S. on November 29, 1960.