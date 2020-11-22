 Skip to main content

Flashback: The Top Ten Records 35 Years Ago Today (November 22, 1985)

35 years ago today, Ronald Reagan returned to the U.S. from a summit with Russia's Mikhail Gorbachev and told congress the talks had opened a "new realism in American-Soviet relations, a hurricane struck the panhandle of Florida with 100 MPH winds, a senior Air Force officer said that a proposed hypersonic plane would be able to fly around the world in two hours and officials in San Francisco and Los Angeles were talking of closing bathhouses in their cities to control the AIDS epidemic.  

These were the top ten singles in the U.S. on November 22, 1985.
1. We Built This City - Starship
2. You Belong to the City - Glenn Frey


3. Miami Vice Theme - Jan Hammer


4. Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears


5. Part-Time Lover -  Stevie Wonder


6. Separate Lives - Phil Collins & Merilyn Martin


7. Broken Wings - Mr. Mister


8. Never - Heart

9. Be Near Me - ABC

10. Lay Your Hands on Me - Thompson Twins
