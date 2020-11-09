 Skip to main content

Coldplay Was the Only Veteran Artist to Win at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

The winners at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (winners in bold, veteran artists in blue):

Best Video

  • Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted
  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- WAP
  • DJ Khaled feat. Drake -- "Popstar"
  • Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
  • Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
  • The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

Best Artist

  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga 
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd

Best Song

  • BTS -- "Dynamite"
  • DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
  • Dua Lipa -- "Don’t Start Now"
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
  • Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
  • The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration

  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"
  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
  • DaBaby  feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
  • Justin Bieber feat. Quavo -- "Intentions"
  • Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- "I’m Ready"

Best Pop

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Mix 

Best Group

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS 
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix

Best New

  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS 
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Best Latin

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Best Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

  • blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Hayley Williams
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • twenty one pilots

Video for Good

  • Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"
  • David Guetta & Sia -- "Let’s Love"
  • Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"
  • H.E.R. -- "I Can’t Breathe"
  • Jorja Smith -- "By Any Means"
  • Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"

Best Push

  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows
  • YUNGBLUD 

Best Virtual Live

  • BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live 
  • J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World
  • Little Mix -- UNCancelled
  • Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute


Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment