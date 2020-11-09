Coldplay Was the Only Veteran Artist to Win at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

The winners at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (winners in bold, veteran artists in blue):
Best Video
- Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- WAP
- DJ Khaled feat. Drake -- "Popstar"
- Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
- Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
- The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"
Best Artist
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
Best Song
- BTS -- "Dynamite"
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
- Dua Lipa -- "Don’t Start Now"
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
- Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
- The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"
Best Collaboration
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
- Justin Bieber feat. Quavo -- "Intentions"
- Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- "I’m Ready"
Best Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix
Best Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Best New
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Best Latin
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
- blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- twenty one pilots
Video for Good
- Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"
- David Guetta & Sia -- "Let’s Love"
- Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"
- H.E.R. -- "I Can’t Breathe"
- Jorja Smith -- "By Any Means"
- Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"
Best Push
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
- BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live
- J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World
- Little Mix -- UNCancelled
- Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute
