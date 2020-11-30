Brandy, Beyonce and Kirk Franklin Among Winners at the 2020 Soul Train Awards

|The Awards were held on 11/29/20
Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra
Soul Train Certified Award – Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.
Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”
Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Soul Train Certified Award – Brandy
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.
Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin
Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”
Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.
Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Comments