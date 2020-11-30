Brandy, Beyonce and Kirk Franklin Among Winners at the 2020 Soul Train Awards

blue

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award – Brandy

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.

Video of the Year – Beyoncé , Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”

Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.

Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”