The Winners at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

54th Annual CMA Awards



Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

“Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire , Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, “The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin , steel guitar

, steel guitar Rob McNelley , guitar

, guitar Ilya Toshinskiy , guitar

, guitar Derek Wells, guitar

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Homemade,” Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

The following are the winners at last night's (November 11) Country Music Association Awards (winners are in bold, veteran artists are in blue):