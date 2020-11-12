 Skip to main content

The Winners at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

54th Annual CMA Awards
The following are the winners at last night's (November 11) Country Music Association Awards (winners are in bold, veteran artists are in blue):

Entertainer of the Year
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban
Single of the Year
  • “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
  • “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones,” Maren Morris 
  • “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
  • Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
  • Never Will, Ashley McBryde
  • Old Dominion, Old Dominion
  • What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
  • Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
  • “Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris 
  • “Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • “More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress
Female Vocalist of the Year
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris 
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs 
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
  • “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
  • “Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
  • “The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
  • “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 
Musician of the Year
  • Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, steel guitar
  • Rob McNelley, guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
  • Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
  • “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
  • “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert 
  • “Homemade,” Jake Owen
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
  • “Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen 
