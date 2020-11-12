The Winners at the 54th Annual CMA Awards

|54th Annual CMA Awards
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
- “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
- “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones,” Maren Morris
- “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
- Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
- Never Will, Ashley McBryde
- Old Dominion, Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
- Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
- “Bluebird,” recorded by Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones,” recorded by Maren Morris
- “Even Though I’m Leaving,” recorded by Luke Combs
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- “More Hearts Than Mine,” recorded by Ingrid Andress
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- “The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier
- “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
- Paul Franklin, steel guitar
- Rob McNelley, guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
- Derek Wells, guitar
- “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
- “Homemade,” Jake Owen
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- “Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
