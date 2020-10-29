The Top Albums and Singles by Veteran Artists For the Week of October 31

October 29, 2020
Top Album by a Veteran Artist (1 week)
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Wildflowers - Tom Petty (#5)
  2. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#14)
  3. Live From the Forum MMXVIII - Eagles (#16)
  4. Greatest Hits - Queen (#36)
  5. Diamonds - Elton John (#47)
  6. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#56)
  7. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#58)
  8. Greatest Hits - Fleetwood Mac (#59)
  9. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#61)
  10. Greatest Hits - Journey (#65)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Dreams - Fleetwood Mac (#21)
  2. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#49)
  3. Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#73)
  4. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#85)
  5. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw (#91)
  6. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#98)


Post a Comment

No comments

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.