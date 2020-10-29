The Top Albums and Singles by Veteran Artists For the Week of October 31
|Top Album by a Veteran Artist (1 week)
- Wildflowers - Tom Petty (#5)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#14)
- Live From the Forum MMXVIII - Eagles (#16)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#36)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#47)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#56)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#58)
- Greatest Hits - Fleetwood Mac (#59)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#61)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#65)
Charting singles by veteran artists:
- Dreams - Fleetwood Mac (#21)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton Featuring Gwen Stafani (#49)
- Relacion - Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Featuring ROSALIA & Farruko (#73)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#85)
- I Called Mama - Tim McGraw (#91)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#98)
