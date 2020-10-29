Lists: Britain's 25 Greatest Songs

Queen Takes the Top Two Spots









'Bohemian Rhapsody' – Queen (43%) 'Don't Stop Me Now' – Queen (37%) 'Hey Jude' - The Beatles (31%) 'Imagine' - John Lennon (30%) 'Livin' on a Prayer' - Bon Jovi (28%) 'The Sound Of Silence' - Simon & Garfunkel (27%) 'What a Wonderful World' - Louis Armstrong (25%) 'Mr Blue Sky' – ELO (25%) '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' - Otis Redding (24%) 'Good Vibrations' - The Beach Boys (24%) 'I Will Always Love You' - Whitney Houston (24%) 'Heard it Through the Grapevine' - Marvin Gaye (23%) 'River Deep, Mountain High' - Tina Turner (23%) 'Back to Black' - Amy Winehouse (22%) 'No Woman, No Cry' - Bob Marley (22%) 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You) '- Bryan Adams (22%) 'Waterloo Sunset' - The Kinks (22%) 'Ring of Fire' - Johnny Cash (22%) 'Mr Brightside' - The Killers (21%) 'Careless Whisper' - George Michael (21%) 'Rolling in the Deep' - Adele (21%) 'Beat It' - Michael Jackson (20%) 'Let's Dance' - David Bowie (20%) 'God Only Knows' - The Beach Boys (19%) 'Stairway to Heaven' - Led Zeppelin (19%)

The results:

To celebrate the rerelease of the Walkman, Sony polled 2,000 people in Britain to determine the all-time favorite top 25 songs.