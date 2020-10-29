Lists: Britain's 25 Greatest Songs
|Queen Takes the Top Two Spots
The results:
- 'Bohemian Rhapsody' – Queen (43%)
- 'Don't Stop Me Now' – Queen (37%)
- 'Hey Jude' - The Beatles (31%)
- 'Imagine' - John Lennon (30%)
- 'Livin' on a Prayer' - Bon Jovi (28%)
- 'The Sound Of Silence' - Simon & Garfunkel (27%)
- 'What a Wonderful World' - Louis Armstrong (25%)
- 'Mr Blue Sky' – ELO (25%)
- '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' - Otis Redding (24%)
- 'Good Vibrations' - The Beach Boys (24%)
- 'I Will Always Love You' - Whitney Houston (24%)
- 'Heard it Through the Grapevine' - Marvin Gaye (23%)
- 'River Deep, Mountain High' - Tina Turner (23%)
- 'Back to Black' - Amy Winehouse (22%)
- 'No Woman, No Cry' - Bob Marley (22%)
- 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You) '- Bryan Adams (22%)
- 'Waterloo Sunset' - The Kinks (22%)
- 'Ring of Fire' - Johnny Cash (22%)
- 'Mr Brightside' - The Killers (21%)
- 'Careless Whisper' - George Michael (21%)
- 'Rolling in the Deep' - Adele (21%)
- 'Beat It' - Michael Jackson (20%)
- 'Let's Dance' - David Bowie (20%)
- 'God Only Knows' - The Beach Boys (19%)
- 'Stairway to Heaven' - Led Zeppelin (19%)
