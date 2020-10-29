Lists: Britain's 25 Greatest Songs

October 29, 2020
Queen Takes the Top Two Spots
To celebrate the rerelease of the Walkman, Sony polled 2,000 people in Britain to determine the all-time favorite top 25 songs. 

The results:
  1. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' – Queen (43%)
  2. 'Don't Stop Me Now' – Queen (37%)
  3. 'Hey Jude' - The Beatles (31%) 
  4. 'Imagine' - John Lennon (30%) 
  5. 'Livin' on a Prayer' - Bon Jovi (28%) 
  6. 'The Sound Of Silence' - Simon & Garfunkel (27%)
  7. 'What a Wonderful World' - Louis Armstrong (25%) 
  8. 'Mr Blue Sky' – ELO (25%) 
  9. '(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay' - Otis Redding (24%) 
  10. 'Good Vibrations' - The Beach Boys (24%) 
  11. 'I Will Always Love You' - Whitney Houston (24%)
  12. 'Heard it Through the Grapevine' - Marvin Gaye (23%) 
  13. 'River Deep, Mountain High' - Tina Turner (23%)
  14. 'Back to Black' - Amy Winehouse (22%) 
  15. 'No Woman, No Cry' - Bob Marley (22%) 
  16. 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You) '- Bryan Adams (22%)
  17. 'Waterloo Sunset' - The Kinks (22%)
  18. 'Ring of Fire' - Johnny Cash (22%)
  19. 'Mr Brightside' - The Killers (21%)
  20. 'Careless Whisper' - George Michael (21%)
  21. 'Rolling in the Deep' - Adele (21%)
  22. 'Beat It' - Michael Jackson (20%)
  23. 'Let's Dance' - David Bowie (20%)
  24. 'God Only Knows' - The Beach Boys (19%)
  25. 'Stairway to Heaven' - Led Zeppelin (19%)

