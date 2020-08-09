Music of a Lifetime #8 - Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac - "Oh Well"
Peter Green, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73.
Green's path to Fleetwood Mac included time with the band Peter B's Looners followed by John Mayall's Bluesbreakers where he replace Eric Clapton.
In 1967, he formed what was originally called Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer. During his three years with the band, they recorded three albums, "Fleetwood Mac" and "Mr. Wonderful" (both 1968), "English Rose" (1969, U.S. only) and "Then Play On" (1969), the latter of which was re-released later in that year to add the band's first charting hit in America, "Oh, Well (Parts 1 and 2)".
While they only had on hit in the U.S., they were very popular in their native England with Green's "Black Magic Woman" (later covered by Santana), "Albatross" and "Man of the World".
Green was heavily into LSD towards the end of his stint in Fleetwood Mac, which ultimately led to his departure, and contributed to his being institutionalized.
By the late 70's, he started to play again both as a solo artist along with guesting with the likes of John Mayall, Otis Spann, Memphis Slim, B.B. King, Peter Gabriel and many more.
