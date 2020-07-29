Music of a Lifetime #5 - Stylistics - "Betcha By Golly Wow"

I loved The Stylistics, not just for their sound which featured the soaring vocals of Russell Tompkins, Jr.,, but because they had impeccable taste in choosing material. "The Best of the Stylistics" remains one of my favorite Greatest Hits albums.





The group was formed from the remnants of two Philadelphia groups, the Percussions and the Monarchs, and recorded their first music in 1970. Over the next four years, they would have seven top twenty hits and a number that didn't even reach those heights like "Heavy Fallin' Out" and their cover of "You'll Never Get to Heaven (If You Break My Heart)" are classic 70's soul.





"Betcha By Golly Wow" was their first hit in 1972 and went to number 3 on the Hot 100 and 2 on the R&B Singles. Written by Thom Bell and Linday Creed, it was covered by such diverse artists as Prince, who had a minor hit with it, Aaron Neville and Norman Connors with Phyllis Hyman.