Music of a Lifetime #4 - Johnny Nash - "Hold Me Tight"
Johnny Nash, who is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now", actually started his recording career in 1956 with a song called "A Teenager Sings the Blues".
Signed to be a competitor for Johnny Mathis, he had his first minor hit with a cover of Doris Day's "A Very Special Love" and, a year later, recorded "The Teen Commandments" with Paul Anka and George Hamilton IV which had such advice as "Don't Show Off Driving, if you want to race, go to Indianapolis" and "Choose a date who would make a good date". A real product of the times and, no, it deserves to get no airplay today.
In the mid 60's, he moved to Jamaica where he met Bob Marley and the Wailin' Wailers who he signed to an exclusive publishing contract.
Getting more into the Jamaican music scene, he recorded the single "Hold Me Tight" in the rocksteady style which was a bridge between Ska and Reggae. It ended up being his first major hit going to the top five in both the U.S. and the U.K.
