Music of a Lifetime #3 - Chris Isaak - "Can't Do a Thing to Stop Me"
There are recordings that I find haunting, which I'm not really sure is even the right word to describe the feeling. I'm not talking about ghosts and goblins but an almost dreamlike state with a sense of deja vu. You hear a song, it's new, yet it makes you feel like something in your past and you just don't know what it is.
That's how I feel about Chris Isaak's "Can't Do a Thing to Stop Me". The track was released on the next album after the set that included "Wicked Game" and, to some extent, the two have a similar quality, but this one just draws me in more.
I don't think it's even the song, per se, but the arrangement. The echo on the guitar, the use of the marimba to fill during the chorus (at least I think it's a marimba). The subdued voices of the background singers. I know it was released in 1993 but the sound reminds me of something from the 50's or 60's, something that I just can't put my finger on.
...and it haunts me.
That's how I feel about Chris Isaak's "Can't Do a Thing to Stop Me". The track was released on the next album after the set that included "Wicked Game" and, to some extent, the two have a similar quality, but this one just draws me in more.
I don't think it's even the song, per se, but the arrangement. The echo on the guitar, the use of the marimba to fill during the chorus (at least I think it's a marimba). The subdued voices of the background singers. I know it was released in 1993 but the sound reminds me of something from the 50's or 60's, something that I just can't put my finger on.
...and it haunts me.
Post a Comment