Music of a Lifetime #2 - Tessa Violet - "I Like (the idea of) You"
Tessa Violet is a relatively new artist who actually started as a vlogger in the early days of the new media form in 2007 under the name of Meekakitty. Six years later, she refocused as a music artist and, in 2014, released her first album, "Maybe Trapped, Mostly Troubled".
Best categorized as Indie Pop, she built a following on YouTube under the Tessa Violet name and released her second album (after a couple of EPs), "Bad Ideas", last year. The third track released from the album is the throw back sounding "I Like (the idea of) You" which included a choreographed video inspired by Nancy Sinatra's video for "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'".
