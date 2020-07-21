Music of a Lifetime #1 - Smokey Robinson & the Miracles - "Baby, Baby Don't Cry"

About a month ago, a friend posted on Facebook asking people to tell them their favorite song because they were looking for new things to listen to.





I've been listening to and studying music for most of my life so saying "What's your favorite song" is akin to saying "Which one is your favorite child". I can't pick one. I probably couldn't pick fifty or a hundred and still not feel like I was leaving something great out.





I was born January 2, 1955, the second day of what would become known as the year Rock and Roll was born. There were songs from before that year that could have been considered rock but, in 1955, "Rock Around the Clock" became a huge hit along with songs like Chuck Berry's "Maybelline", Ray Charles' "I Gotta Woman" and Fats Domino's "Ain't That a Shame".





So that's why (along with an urge to do some writing again), I thought I would do something with the music I've loved over the years. Some might be newly released and has really impressed me. Some might be from before I was born. Some might be rock, others R&B, a bit of country, maybe a touch of folk or jazz and some totally unable to be categorized.





Feel free to skip it whenever it comes up in your feed or sample the song for a bit. You might find something brand new (or old) and, hey, it's better than posting a picture of what I had for dinner.





Up first is a 1969 hit from one of the sweetest and most distinct voices in music, Smokey Robinson. He, with the Miracles and as a solo artist, had ten Top 10 hits on the pop charts over his career, including "Baby, Baby Don't Cry"; however, this very rarely gets any airplay anymore. It peaked at number 8 which was higher than "Ooh Baby Baby" (#16), "The Tracks of My Tears" (#16) and "Going to a Go-Go" (#11), all of which are staples of oldies radio.





It's too bad, too, because this is a really pretty song and a great production.